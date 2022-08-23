El Salvador ex-officials, businessmen under investigation in $184 mln corruption case

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Close to 20 former Salvadoran officials and two businessmen are under investigation for their ties to the diversion of $183.86 million from the state during ex-President Salvador Sanchez Ceren's administration, the country's federal attorney general said Monday.

Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford

