Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

El Salvador restricts large gatherings amid rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

Air carrier workers transport a container of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at the Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

SAN SALVADOR, July 13 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Tuesday suspended all public and private gatherings of large groups of people for a period of 90 days amid a rise in coronavirus infections, suspending concerts, rallies and sporting events and enforcing mandatory mask use.

Public transport, churches, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were not included in the closure. Commercial and labor activities were also not affected by the new measures.

"Mayors who hold festivities, carnivals, rallies or mass events in the next three months will be sanctioned with 100 minimum wages and criminally prosecuted for the crime of disobedience," Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter.

El Salvador's minimum wage is $304.17 per month.

COVID-19 cases in El Salvador rose to 241 on July 10 from 134 on June 1, raising concern of a new wave of infections. El Salvador has reported 81,644 cases of COVID-19 and 2,457 deaths.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:24 AM UTCFormer U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday.

AmericasVenezuela announces terrorism charges against Guaido ally after highway arrest
AmericasAfter COVID revenue collapse, Canadian municipalities face insurance premium spike
AmericasAptiv, Lear join Mexico's effort to ramp up vaccinations at border
AmericasAnalysts see Mexico inflation at double cenbank's target in 2021, despite rate hikes