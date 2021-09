Eletrobras unit sells stake in transmission company for $140 mln

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA), Latin America's largest utility, said on Thursday that its Eletronorte unit received 740.4 million reais ($140 million) for a tag-along sale of shares in Norte Brasil Transmissora de Energia SA (NBTE).

The shares were sold to aLeovac Participações S.A.-Leovac, owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Leovac had earlier acquired 100% ownership of Evoltz Participações S/A, which held a 51% stake in transmission company NBTE, it said in a securities filing. ($1 = 5.3034 reais)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

