Boat Captain Bernie Vinoski looks at dead fish at Bay Vista Park, as Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before an expected landfall on Florida's northern Gulf Coast, in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S. July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Elsa has weakened to a tropical storm, and is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late Wednesday morning.

The system, located about 90 miles (145 km) south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida, is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (115 kmh), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

