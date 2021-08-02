EU blacklists eight more Nicaraguans, including Ortega's wife

BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday it has imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including Rosario Murillo, the country's vice president and wife of President Daniel Ortega.

The Council of the EU said the sanctions, which include an asset freeze and a travel ban that impedes the eight from entering or transiting through EU territories, took to 14 the number of Nicaraguans blacklisted by the bloc.

"The political situation in Nicaragua has further deteriorated in recent months," the Council said in a statement.

"The political use of the judicial system, the exclusion of candidates from the elections and the arbitrary delisting of opposition parties are contrary to basic democratic principles and constitute a serious violation of the rights of the Nicaraguan people."

Ortega's government has arrested several political opponents, including presidential hopefuls, ahead of an election in which the long-ruling leader will run for a fourth consecutive term.

The Council of the EU said the recent detention of a seventh potential presidential candidate "illustrates the magnitude of the repression in Nicaragua and projects a grim picture for the upcoming elections".

(This story refiles to correct spelling of vice president's first name in first paragraph)

