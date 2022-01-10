EU hits Nicaragua with sanctions over November election

A man, wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks by a mural depicting Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The European Union blacklisted seven more individuals and three entities in Nicaragua in response to November's presidential election that Brussels and Washington said was a sham, taking the number of people under sanctions to 21.

"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," the EU said in a statement.

The EU said new travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on family members of President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo, as well as police, the Supreme Electoral Council and the company overseeing telecommunications and postal services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robin Emmott

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.