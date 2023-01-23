Evidence of 'genocide' among Brazil's indigenous Yanomami, says minister

A village of indigenous Yanomami is seen during Brazil’s environmental agency operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation.

