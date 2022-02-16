EXCLUSIVE Brazil eyes tax exemption for foreign investors in corporate bonds, says Economy Ministry

A board showing the real-U.S. dollar exchange rate and that of several foreign currencies is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is considering a tax exemption for foreigners investing in domestic corporate bonds, the Economy Ministry said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, in an effort to lower financing costs for local firms amid climbing interest rates.

According to the statement, the ministry is drafting regulations aimed at "expanding the access of Brazilian companies to foreign capital" by aligning the tax treatment given to corporate bonds with the one already applied to equity investments by non-residents.

Foreigners currently pay a 15% tax on capital gains from local private-sector bonds, but are exempt from the tax when they invest in Brazil's stock market and public debt. Brazilians pay a 15-22.5% income tax rate on returns from corporate bonds, depending how long they are held.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Brad Haynes and Howard Goller

