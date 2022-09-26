Exclusive: IDB governors vote to remove bank president Claver-Carone after ethics investigation

Visitors walk past a screen with the logo of Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) at the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) voted on Monday to fire president Mauricio Claver-Carone, a person with knowledge of the vote said, after an investigation showed the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate.

The senior-most body of Latin America's largest development bank began voting late on Thursday and reached the required quorum and majority vote just after midday on Monday, the source told Reuters, adding that nominations for Claver-Carone's replacement were expected begin as early as next week.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City and Andrea Shalal in Washington

