EXCLUSIVE Mexico not eyeing tax hikes in fiscal reform -deputy finance minister

A police officer guards a closed road at the city center after amenities and businesses were shut for the second time this weekend due to overcrowding over the last few days, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico's government does not plan tax increases in an upcoming fiscal reform, but will consider closing loopholes, improving taxing efficiency and expanding the taxable base, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.

"In 2021, we find ourselves in a situation where Mexico has no need to increase tax rates. So I don't think that will be included in any initiative that the government sends to the new Congress," Yorio told Reuters in an interview.

