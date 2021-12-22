EXCLUSIVE Peru protesters to clear Las Bambas road after mining shutdown - legal adviser

LIMA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peruvian community protesters that have blocked a key transport road used by MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine will clear the route until at least Dec. 30 following talks with the government, an adviser to the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

The blockade, which has been in place for over a month, had snarled production at the major mine which produces some 2% of global copper output and created a major issue for the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

Victor Villa, an advisor for the protesting Chumbivilcas province, said the road could remain clear after Dec. 30, but it would depend on agreements reached during a planned visit to the area then by Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Adam Jourdan

