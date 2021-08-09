Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EXCLUSIVE Peru's finance chief says mining taxes can rise without affecting competitiveness

LIMA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister Pedro Francke told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the new leftist government is confident it can lift mining taxes without affecting private-sector competitiveness, as long as metal prices remain high.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is highly dependent on mining to finance public spending. Francke said spending will grow under a new left-wing administration, but said the deficit will narrow due to higher taxes.

