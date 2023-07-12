Explosives attack kills three Mexican security officials

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - An explosives attack by suspected gang members in western Mexico on Tuesday night has killed three security officials and injured 10 other people, the governor of the state of Jalisco said.

The attack on the state's police and officials from the state attorney general’s office is "an unprecedented act and shows what these organized crime groups are capable of", Governor Enrique Alfaro said.

The Jalisco Security Cabinet is now in permanent session, Alfaro said.

Late last month in neighboring Guanajuato state, a injured at least four members of the National Guard.

Reporting by Dave Graham; writing by Natalia Siniawski; editing by Jason Neely

