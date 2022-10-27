Final Mexican state approves same-sex marriage















MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's northeastern border state of Tamaulipas voted on Wednesday to recognize same-sex marriage, making it legal in every district across the country.

The congress of Tamaulipas approved to recognize equal marriage within its Civil Code, it said in an official Twitter account.

It comes the same month three other states approved the statute, a long-awaited mark of progress for a country known for high levels gender-violence.

"Today is a historic day for the LGBTQ community and for Mexico. Today we and our families are more visible, more equal, and we are a country with more justice," said LGBTQ activist Enrique Torre Molina.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Lincoln Feast











