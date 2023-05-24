Fire breaks out at Pemex refinery in Minatitlan -state authorities















MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at the Lazaro Cardenas refinery operated by state-oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the eastern city of Minatitlan, the civil protection authorities of Veracruz state said late on Tuesday.

Images shared on Twitter by Mexican newspaper Reforma and a video shared by Grupo Formula purportedly show part of the refinery in Veracruz state engulfed in flames and surrounded by thick plumes of smoke.

The civil protection authorities said Pemex personnel, civil protection and health authorities were coordinating a response.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, or how operations had been impacted.

Pemex did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the images and video.

In February, two people died of injuries in hospital and another three were hospitalized after a fire at the Minatitlan refinery.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue











