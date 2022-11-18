Fiscal conflict posed by Brazil's government-elect shows ignorance, says Guedes















BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday the alleged conflict between social needs and fiscal sustainability posed by the new government-elect reveals "ignorance" and "technical inability" to solve problems.

Speaking at an event hosted by the ministry, he said any retreat in any economic dimension in relation to what the current administration is doing will be a mistake.

