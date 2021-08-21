Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Former Bolivian President Anez harmed herself while in jail -lawyer

2 minute read
1/4

Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is seen in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Claure/File Photo

LA PAZ, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez harmed herself by cutting her lower arms while in jail on Saturday, her lawyer Norka Cuellar told local media after police reported what they categorized as attempted suicide.

"This is a cry for help from the former president. She feels very harassed," the lawyer told reporters.

"The doctor came in and found her with the cuts. On her left wrist she has three cuts, they have sutured her," Cuellar said.

Anez was detained earlier this year over accusations that she participated in a coup to oust longtime former President Evo Morales in 2019. She has denied the allegations and says she is a victim of political persecution. She is in jail while awaiting trial.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo on Saturday confirmed that Anez had apparently tried to hurt herself but was now in stable condition.

"What happened is within the definition of attempted suicide," Douglas Uzquiano, head of the special anti-crime unit (FELCC) of the national police, told local television.

Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She was later returned to jail. read more

.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Lucila Sigal and Hugh Bronstein; editing by Diane Craft and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 12:18 AM UTC

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people.

Americas
Inside a doomed migrant boat journey from Mexico to California
Americas
Migrants left high and dry at Guatemala border after deportations from Mexico, U.S.
Americas
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy
Americas
Former Bolivian President Anez harmed herself while in jail -lawyer