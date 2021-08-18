Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Former Bolivian President Anez taken to hospital for third time in two weeks

Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is seen in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Claure/File Photo

LA PAZ, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks.

Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She has since returned to the jail.

Anez was detained earlier this year over accusations that she participated in a coup to oust longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019. She denies the allegations and says she is a victim of political persecution. She is being held in jail while she awaits trial.

Bolivia is now governed by socialist President Luis Arce, who belongs to Morales' party.

Since being jailed, Anez has suffered several health scares, and doctors have said she has hypertension and some mental health issues.

Last week, Anez was twice taken to a hospital near where she is being held in La Paz. On Wednesday, she was taken to a separate facility in the nearby city of El Alto.

