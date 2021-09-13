Skip to main content

Americas

Former Brazilian central banker to head IMF's Western Hemisphere dept

1 minute read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn will become the head of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department starting next year, the IMF's director announced on Monday.

"I am delighted that Ilan will join our team as the new (Western Hemisphere) Director," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement.

"His proven track record as a policymaker, communicator, as well as his depth of knowledge as an international finance executive and his familiarity with the Fund's work will be invaluable in helping our member countries in the region,” Ms. Georgieva stated.

Goldfajn, 55, will take over on Jan. 3, 2022, and replace Alejandro Werner of Mexico, who left on Aug. 31. Nigel Chalk, the department's deputy director, will continue to oversee the region on an interim basis until then.

An Israel-born Brazilian, Goldfajn worked as an economist at the IMF from 1996 to 1999, and was the president of Brazil's central bank from May 2016 to February 2019. His experience in the private sector includes being chief economist of Itaú Unibanco and most recently chairman of Credit Suisse Brazil’s Advisory Board.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 2:52 AM UTC

Argentine opposition deals blow to ruling Peronists in midterm vote

Argentina's main opposition party landed a blow against the ruling Peronists on Sunday, winning key races in a congressional primary vote that is a strong leading indicator of how voters will cast ballots in the midterm election in November.

Americas
Nicaraguan political activist shot in Costa Rica, in critical condition
Americas
Former Brazilian central banker to head IMF's Western Hemisphere dept

Former Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn will become the head of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department starting next year, the IMF's director announced on Monday.

Americas
Argentina's Peronists under pressure after primary defeat
Americas
Live Nation resumes acquisition of Mexican entertainment firm Ocesa