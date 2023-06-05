Fortuna Silver reports worker death at Peru mine















June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO) said a contractor employee died at its Caylloma mine in Peru on Friday.

The accident occurred during underground mining operations and no other personnel were injured, the company said on Monday, adding that the operations were briefly suspended before resuming on Sunday.

The precious metal miner said appropriate government and local authorities have been notified and an investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.

The Caylloma mine has produced silver, gold, lead and zinc since October 2006.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











