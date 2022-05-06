Four dead, many injured after explosion at Havana hotel-state media

The covered body of a victim lies on the street after an explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

HAVANA, May 6 (Reuters) - Four people have been killed and various people have been injured following an explosion at a hotel in downtown Havana, Cuban state media said on Friday.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out a bombing, but added that authorities were still investigating what caused the explosion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marc Frank; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.