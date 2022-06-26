1 minute read
Four killed, hundreds injured as stand collapses during bullfight in Colombia - BBC
June 26 (Reuters) - Four people have been killed and hundreds were injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in the municipality of El Espina in central Colombia, BBC reported on Sunday, citing local media.
Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru
