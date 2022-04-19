1 minute read
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot possible for some in Mexico, official says
MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Certain groups of people in Mexico may be able to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters at a regular news conference that while the government does not currently have plans to roll out a second booster shot nationally, certain people may be eligible to receive one.
Reporting by Kylie Madry
