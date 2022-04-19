Fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot possible for some in Mexico, official says

FILE PHOTO - An employee of an assembly factory receives a booster shot of the AztraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program at the Mexico Technical Center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Certain groups of people in Mexico may be able to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters at a regular news conference that while the government does not currently have plans to roll out a second booster shot nationally, certain people may be eligible to receive one.

Reporting by Kylie Madry

