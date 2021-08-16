Fresh Venezuela talks set for September; opposition leader freed

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara speaks to the media after leaving "El Helicoide", a detention centre of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), where he had been imprisoned after he was charged with terrorism, treason, and an attack on constitutional order, in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

MEXICO CITY/CARACAS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Representatives of Venezuela's government and the opposition said they will resume talks next month after a round of preliminary meetings in Mexico City, just as opposition leader Freddy Guevara was released from prison on Sunday.

The talks between the two sides are aimed at overcoming Venezuela's acute political and economic crisis, which has caused millions to flee the South American nation. Representatives of Norway acted as facilitators. read more

The two sides, who gave no details on the outcome of the talks that began in Mexico last week, said in a joint statement they would meet again from Sept. 3-6 without saying where.

"We have discussed establishing a consultation mechanism with political and social actors that is as inclusive as possible," they said in the statement, noting they would show the "utmost caution" before commenting on the process.

For the discussions to reach a potential agreement, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has demanded that sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe on officials and institutions be lifted.

Venezuela says the sanctions are responsible for the OPEC member's economic crisis.

For its part, the opposition coalition wants humanitarian aid, including vaccines against COVID-19, to enter into Venezuela; the release of dozens of supporters whom it considers "political prisoners"; and guarantees it will be allowed to participate fairly in regional elections in November.

Opposition leader Guevara was released a month after he was arrested by intelligence agents while driving his car on a Caracas highway. Officials later said he was linked to a bout of gang violence in the capital. read more

Guevara said on Sunday he had been in isolation until some days ago and did not have any further details about his release, according to footage from internet broadcaster VIVOPlay. read more

Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico City and Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Editing by Howard Goller

