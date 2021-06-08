Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Frontier local government bond index launched by FTSE Russell

2 minute read

FTSE Russell has launched an index series to track frontier market local currency bonds, the latest sign of interest in an expanding part of global debt markets.

The FTSE Frontier Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Series, which includes a market value weighted index and a 10% country capped index, measures the performance of 13 fixed-rate local currency government bond markets, the index provider said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Vietnam are all eligible for market inclusion at the index launch, with bonds with a total market value of around $414.8 billion.

Egypt, Ghana and some other frontier markets have proven popular recently as ample liquidity and low interest rates globally help push capital flows to riskier assets. read more

Market inclusion in the new series will be reviewed semi-annually in March and September.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 1:46 PM UTCMan suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family was motivated by hate -police

A man accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeted them in an attack motivated by hate, police said on Monday.

AmericasAnalysis: Peru markets and miners fear Castillo, see silver lining in split vote
AmericasPeru’s Castillo builds election lead but Fujimori says won’t concede yet
AmericasRights panel begins Colombia visit into possible abuses during protests
AmericasU.S. reunites only seven immigrant children with parents since Feb