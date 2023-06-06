'Girl from Ipanema' singer Astrud Gilberto dies at 83















BRASILIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, the voice of Bossa Nova whose version of "The Girl from Ipanema" was an international success in the late 1960s, has died at the age of 83, her family said.

Gilberto died on Monday at her home in Philadelphia, her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto said on social media.

"Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I bring the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather Joao Gilberto," the granddaughter wrote.

Astrud was married to Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto, who died in 2019.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.