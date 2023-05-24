Govt compensation to Grupo Mexico over railway won't include cash - president

Logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City
The logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday his government aims to reach an agreement with company Grupo Mexico over the railway it partially took over last week.

Lopez Obrador said that the compensation will not directly involve money during a regular press conference.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

