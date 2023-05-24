Govt compensation to Grupo Mexico over railway won't include cash - president
MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday his government aims to reach an agreement with company Grupo Mexico over the railway it partially took over last week.
Lopez Obrador said that the compensation will not directly involve money during a regular press conference.
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford
