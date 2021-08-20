Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Grace strengthens into hurricane, takes aim at Mexico

An ambulance drives past fallen tree branches after Hurricane Grace made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, in Merida, Mexico, August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Storm Grace has gained hurricane strength and is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico on Friday evening or night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Grace was now about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico and packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 km) per hour, the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones

