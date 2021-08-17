Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Grace strengthens to regain status of tropical storm, NHC says

A woman wades through the water, as Tropical Depression Grace approaches, after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Grace has strengthened into a storm again, causing floods across portions of the island of Hispaniola, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Grace, which is expected to gain hurricane strength within a couple of days, is located about 230 miles (370 km) east of Montego Bay Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

