Grace strengthens to regain status of tropical storm, NHC says
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Grace has strengthened into a storm again, causing floods across portions of the island of Hispaniola, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
Grace, which is expected to gain hurricane strength within a couple of days, is located about 230 miles (370 km) east of Montego Bay Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
