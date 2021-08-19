Grace weakens into a tropical storm - U.S. NHC

A tourist walks on a beach as Hurricane Grace approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Grace has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected make a second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Grace now located about 110 miles (180 km) east of Campeche Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Thursday.

"Grace is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes its second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday," the NHC said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru

