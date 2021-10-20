Skip to main content

Americas

Grupo Carso agrees to repair Mexico City's collapsed metro line

1 minute read

Members of the National Guard stand guard in front of the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico May 19, 2021. REUTERS/ Henry Romero/Files

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso said on Wednesday it had signed a formal agreement with Mexico City authorities to rebuild a stretch of metro rail that collapsed in May, killing 26 people.

Earlier this month, Mexico City officials said they were opening criminal cases against people and companies involved in building the Metro's Line 12 and urged the firms to quickly come to settlement deals. read more

The accident occurred in May when an overpass and train carriage on the line plummeted onto a stream of cars in the southeast of the city.

An independent auditor found that missing bolts and poor welding contributed to the crash, findings confirmed in a separate investigation by the Mexico City Attorney General's Office.

Slim has said his construction firm, Grupo Carso (GCARSOA1.MX), which helped build the section that collapsed, will repair the line at no cost to the government. Mexico's Grupo ICA (ICA.MX) and France's Alstom (ALSO.PA) were a part of the consortium that built the full line.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · October 20, 2021 · 3:37 PM UTC

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity."

Americas
America Movil ready for 5G in Mexico, expects close of Tracfone sale
Americas
Colombia's Congress approves record $93 bln budget for 2022
Americas
Besieged Amazon tribes grant rare access to Xingu chief’s funeral rites
Americas
Grupo Carso agrees to repair Mexico City's collapsed metro line