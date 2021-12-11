Americas
Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP
MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has sold almost all of its shares in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
The two companies had been locked in a legal battle since 2011 when Grupo Mexico said it planned to launch a tender offer for at least 30% of the airport operator.
GAP has said its bylaws limit shareholders to holding no more than 10% of its outstanding stock and has been trying to force Grupo Mexico to reduce its stake.
Reporting by Noe Torres
