Guatemala candidate Arevalo says party suspension does not impact runoff
GUATEMALA CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo on Wednesday said that a judge's decision suspending his political party Semilla does not affect his place in a runoff election scheduled for Aug 20.
In an interview with CNN en Espanol, Arevalo said electoral law states parties cannot be disqualified after an election takes place.
Reporting by Sofia Menchu and David Alire; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer
