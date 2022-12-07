Guatemala court convicts ex-President Perez, ex-VP in graft case

[1/2] Former Guatemalan President Otto Perez attends a court hearing along with his former Vice President Roxana Baldetti (not pictured) in a case implicating them in a corruption scandal known as "La Linea", in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria















GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Guatemalan court on Wednesday found former President Otto Perez and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, guilty in a graft case that forced Perez out of office months before his term was up.

The two were found guilty of illicit association and customs fraud, though they were acquitted on the charge of illicit enrichment. The judge presiding the case did not immediately say how many years of prison they were facing.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford











