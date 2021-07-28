Americas
Guatemala to get 8 million Sputnik V vaccine doses, says president
1 minute read
GUATEMALA CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday said the Central American nation has renegotiated its contract for the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines and is now set to receive 8 million doses.
Giammattei told a news conference the new contract has already been paid for.
Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.