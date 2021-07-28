Guatemala to get 8 million Sputnik V vaccine doses, says president

A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

GUATEMALA CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday said the Central American nation has renegotiated its contract for the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines and is now set to receive 8 million doses.

Giammattei told a news conference the new contract has already been paid for.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler

