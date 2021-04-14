Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Guatemala president says likely to reach deals in meeting with U.S.'s Harris

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Wednesday that his government is likely to reach agreements over migration with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on her planned visit to the country, yet added there were no deals yet on the table.

Harris is planning to visit Guatemala and Mexico soon as part of her plan to use diplomatic efforts to slow migration to the U.S.-Mexican border. read more

