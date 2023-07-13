Guatemala prosecutors raid electoral court in probe into anti-graft party

GUATEMALA CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Guatemalan prosecutors raided an electoral court building Thursday morning as part of an investigation into the members registered to the anti-graft Semilla Party, the prosecutors' office said in a statement.

The prosecutors' office raided the court's citizen registration office, which records political parties' inscriptions, after indications that more than 5,000 Semilla members had been affiliated with the party illegally, it said.

