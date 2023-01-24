(OFFICIAL) Guatemala to require visa for Dominicans amid spike in migrants















GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Guatemala's migration institute on Tuesday announced it would require visas for visitors from the Dominican Republic as of next month, citing increased numbers of Dominicans arriving in Guatemala en route to the United States.

"There is evidence of an increase in people entering and moving through (Guatemala) in order to reach the United States irregularly," migration institute spokeswoman Alejandra Mena said.

The category B visa will grant Dominicans 90 days in Guatemala.

(This story has been officially corrected to fix the category of visa from C to B)

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford











