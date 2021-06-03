Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Guatemala says U.S. to send half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during an interview with Reuters at the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country.

Under pressure from the international community to share a surplus of vaccines, U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how his country would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million doses with the rest of the world. read more

Vaccine roll out has been slow in many emerging markets countries, including Guatemala.

"We were just told that the government of the United States will work with us and send half a million vaccines," Giammattei said in a recording shared by the government.

Earlier this week, Giammattei told Reuters in an interview that he is seeking COVID-19 vaccine supplies from the United States, adding that he believed they would be forthcoming with AstraZeneca shots.

