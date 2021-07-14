Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Guatemala tightens restrictions after COVID-19 cases surge

1 minute read

A nurse prepares a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the municipal hall in San Pedro Sacatepequez, Guatemala May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - The Guatemalan government declared on Tuesday a "state of prevention" for the entire country, limiting outdoor meetings and public demonstrations, after a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases last week.

Mass events were suspended for several months during the start of the epidemic to avoid crowds, but restrictions had eased since September as the impoverished Central American nation began to reopen its economy.

Guatemala reported 3,000 new infections of COVID-19 last Thursday, its highest number of infections in a single day.

So far, Guatemala has recorded 322,120 cases and 9,756 deaths. Only 5.1% of its population has received at least one dose of the vaccines that are available in the country.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 12:28 AM UTCHaitians apprehensive of foreign troops as government seeks U.S. help

A troubled past of foreign military intervention has made many Haitians anxious or hostile to calls requesting U.S. or other foreign troops be sent to the Caribbean nation in the aftermath of last week's assassination of the President Jovenel Moise.

AmericasU.S. and UK condemn detention of Venezuelan opposition politician
AmericasU.S. warns Haitians, Cubans against trying to enter illegally by sea
AmericasFormer U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says
AmericasShareholders of Chile's Itau Corpbanca approve $1.1 bln capital increase