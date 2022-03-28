No gunshots fired at Cancun international airport, Mexico's National Guard says

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - No gunshots were fired at Cancun international airport, Mexico's National Guard said on Twitter on Monday, saying the loud noise could have come from three signs that were accidentally tipped over by a tourist.

They are still investigating the incident, the National Guard said.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz

