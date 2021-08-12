Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Haiti elections to replace slain president postponed to Nov. 7 -media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Haiti's elections have been postponed to Nov. 7, according to local media on Wednesday, following the killing last month of President Jovenel Moise, which plunged the country into political turmoil.

Documents apparently issued by the government that were circulated on social media on Wednesday disclosed the postponement of the presidential and legislative elections, as well as a constitutional referendum, which had previously been scheduled for Sept. 26.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents. Haiti's electoral council did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said in late July that the government planned to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible.

Western powers have encouraged Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, to elect new leadership as early as possible to give democratic legitimacy to the government.

Reporting by Andre Paultre in Port-au-Prince; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Peter Cooney

