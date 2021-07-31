Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge suspect in president's killing

2 minute read

A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead earlier this month, during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 30 (Reuters) - Haitian police on Friday outlined fresh accusations against a former Supreme Court judge over her links to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month, saying she had met with some Colombian mercenaries accused of killing him.

The assassination of Moise has plunged the Western hemisphere's poorest nation deeper into chaos, and launched an international manhunt for mercenaries and the murder masterminds across the Americas.

Haitian police had earlier this week issued an arrest warrant for Wendelle Coq-Thelot, a former Supreme Court judge who was ousted with two other judges earlier in February when Moise alleged a coup was being planned against him. read more

Coq-Thelot's whereabouts are unknown and she could not be reached for comment.

Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans arrested in the wake of Moise's murder said they had met Coq-Thelot, according to Inspector General Marie Michelle Verrier, the spokesperson for the National Police of Haiti.

"Several of them have indicated that they have been to Mrs. Coq’s home twice," Verrier told reporters. "These people gave to (police) details of documents signed during the meetings at Mrs. Coq's home."

Police have raided Coq-Thelot's main home as well as other residences in the countryside, Verrier said. A wanted poster for Coq Wandelle has also been launched.

Many questions remain over who was behind the assassination this month and how the killers gained access to the president's home. Haitian officials blamed a squad of mostly Colombian mercenaries, three of whom were killed by police.

A top Moise security official was arrested on suspicion of involvement on Tuesday. (nL1N2P32IV)

Earlier in the day, Colombia called on Haiti to guarantee the legal and medical rights of 18 Colombians detained on the Caribbean island for alleged participation in Moise's assassination.

Reporting by Andre Paultre in Port-au-Prince Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 4:11 AM UTCPeru's Castillo names moderate leftist as finance minister in olive branch to markets

Peru's Pedro Castillo appointed moderate economist Pedro Francke as finance minister late on Friday, an olive branch to rattled markets after the newly-elected president earlier named members of his Marxist Free Peru party to several other cabinet positions. Castillo named Guido Bellido, a hardliner and Marxist from the Andean city of Cuzco who is little known in Lima circles, as prime minister on Thursday, initially dampening investor hopes for a more moderate cabinet. The move hammered bond markets and the sol currency. But the swearing in later in the day of moderate left-wing economist Francke, a top adviser to Castillo who had helped the recently elected president soften his image, appeared aimed at soothing jittery investors.

AmericasCanadian economy likely grew 0.7% in June as COVID-19 measures were lifted
AmericasDominican Republic restricts pig shipments, enlists military to fight African swine fever
AmericasThousands protest in Guatemala demanding president's resignation
AmericasAthletics-Post-Bolt era in 100m begins in Tokyo