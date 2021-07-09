Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister

Police stand guard near the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

HAVANA, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti's government has requested that the United States send troops to protect key its infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise this week, Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said on Friday.

Jalina Porter, State Department spokeswoman, told reporters earlier on Friday that she could not confirm such a request had been made.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh in Havana and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.