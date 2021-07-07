Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Haiti urges UN to hold security council meet after president murdered

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haiti's Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged the United Nations on Wednesday to hold a Security Council meeting on the Caribbean nation's situation as soon as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by gunmen at his home.

In a statement, Joseph called on the "international community to launch an investigation into the assassination and for the United Nations to hold a Security Council meeting".

