Skip to main content

Americas

Haitians in Port-au-Prince rush back to plane after deportation

1 minute read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A group of Haitians who were deported to their homeland on a flight from the United States on Tuesday rushed back towards the plane after they disembarked in Port-au-Prince, with one man attempting to get back on board, Reuters witnesses said.

The migrants broke into the restricted area of the airport as they attempted to recover passports and personal belongings, and ground staff closed the door of the plane before the man could scale the steps back into the cabin, the witnesses said.

Reporting by Gessika Thomas Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 8:26 PM UTC

Clock starts ticking for Canada's Trudeau after bid for majority fails

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed in his bid to win a Liberal majority government after a low-energy campaign in the middle of the pandemic, and party insiders see an increasing chance he will step down before the next vote.

Americas
'This is a prison': Mexico struggles to hold migrants far from U.S. border
Americas
U.S. expulsions of Haitians may violate international law - UN refugee boss
Americas
In Haiti, festive wakes and Voodoo undertakers help mourners say their last goodbyes
Americas
Haitians in Port-au-Prince rush back to plane after deportation

A group of Haitians who were deported to their homeland on a flight from the United States on Tuesday rushed back towards the plane after they disembarked in Port-au-Prince, with one man attempting to get back on board, Reuters witnesses said.