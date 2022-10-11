Haiti's situation is dire and cannot persist, State Department says















Oct 11 (Reuters) - The situation in Haiti has grown dire due to the presence of criminal actors that are impeding the country's response to a cholera outbreak, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the status quo "cannot persist."

The State Department continues to review, in coordination with other international partners, Haiti's Oct 7 request for security assistance to confront gangs, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington and Brian Ellsworth in Miami











