Honduran ex-president extradited, flying to U.S. to face drug charges

Honduras former President Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted by members of the National Police and the Military Police after arriving to the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Force Base for his extradition to the United States, to face a trial on drug trafficking and arms possession charges, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

TEGUCIGALPA, April 21 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he is set to face drug trafficking charges, capping a dramatic fall from grace after the conservative leader left office earlier this year.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plane took off with Hernandez aboard from the Honduran capital's airport on Thursday afternoon.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese

