Honduran judge finds construction exec guilty in activist's murder

A group of indigenous peoples hold a protest outside a court, during a hearing of Roberto David Castillo, arrested on charges of helping plan the murder of Berta Caceres two years ago, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA, July 5 (Reuters) - A formertop executive of a Honduran construction firm has been found guilty of being a co-collaborator in ordering the murder of indigenous environmental activist Berta Caceres, a judge said on Monday.

Roberto David Castillo is the former head of Desarrollos Energeticos, or DESA, which ran the $50-million Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project.

