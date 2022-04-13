Honduran official says ex-president Hernandez to be extradited to U.S. next week

A police vehicle stands guard in front of the residence of Juan Orlando Hernandez after the Public Ministry seized properties and cars of the former president, following the Supreme Court of Honduras authorizing on Monday his extradition to the United States where he is wanted on drug trafficking and firearms charges, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

TEGUCIGALPA, April 13 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be extradited to the United States next week, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.

The Central American country's Supreme Court last month authorized Hernandez's extradition to face drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.