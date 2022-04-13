1 minute read
Honduran official says ex-president Hernandez to be extradited to U.S. next week
TEGUCIGALPA, April 13 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be extradited to the United States next week, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.
The Central American country's Supreme Court last month authorized Hernandez's extradition to face drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon
